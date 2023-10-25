Regional title trifecta for Monroe County soccer 

At center, Waterloo’s Eli Schwehr kicks the ball ahead during a soccer match earlier this season.

Not many small counties can boast three high school soccer regional champions in one season, but that is what Monroe County did this fall with Columbia, Gibault and Waterloo all earning hardware.

Unfortunately, two of those winners had to face each other in the sectional round, leaving just two locals left entering this week.

It took two days, but the Columbia High School boys soccer team finally won the Class 1A Glen Carbon Regional title last week.

The Eagles were tied 1-1 with Father McGivney last Wednesday when the game was postponed due to darkness on the non-lighted field. Father McGivney tied the score in the final minutes of regulation.

The match resumed Thursday with two 10-minute overtime sessions and then penalty kicks before the Eagles eventually emerged victorious.

Columbia advanced to face rival Gibault on Saturday afternoon in the Class 1A Murphysboro Sectional.

The Hawks downed Massac County, 3-2, last Tuesday to capture the Class 1A Carlyle Regional championship.

Gavin Kesler – who led the Hawks in scoring this season with 18 goals and three assists – scored twice and Michael Wessel contributed a goal and assist for Gibault (6-12-1).

On Saturday, Columbia won 3-0 over Gibault to advance to Wednesday’s sectional final against Marquette. The game will be played at Althoff Catholic High School with a 7 p.m. start.

Andy Altes made 11 saves for Gibault.

Scoring goals for the Eagles against Gibault were Liam Bivins, Wyatt Etherton and Owen Worcester. Sully Bonaldi had three assists.

With a win Wednesday night, Columbia would play at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Virden (North Mac) Supersectional against either Teutopolis or Williamsville for a berth in next week’s Class 1A state tournament.

Hayes van Breusegen leads Columbia in scoring this season with 20 goals and nine assists.

Brady Hemminghaus has been stellar in goal for the Eagles, posting a .910 save percentage and 0.68 goals against average with just 12 goals allowed in 1,418 minutes of play.

Waterloo (18-5) opened Class 2A Waterloo Regional play with a 7-0 victory over Mt. Vernon last Wednesday.

Eli Schwehr netted a hat trick, and Ty Kinzinger added a goal and two assists for the Bulldogs, who then hosted Anna-Jonesboro in the regional final on Saturday.

Waterloo won the regional crown with an 8-1 win over Anna-Jonesboro. Caeden Wille netted the hat trick and added an assist for the ‘Dogs. Brenden Eschmann, Trent Glaenzer and Isaac Lohman each added a goal and assist for the victors.

The Bulldogs battled Althoff in the Freeburg Sectional on Tuesday night. Waterloo lost 3-1 to Althoff to end its season. Waterloo led 1-0 at halftime on a goal by Wille, only to see the Crusaders score three times in the second half.

Waterloo dropped a 1-0 match to Althoff on Sept. 4.

Althoff will face either Triad or Freeburg for the sectional title this Friday night for a berth in the Jacksonville Supersectional taking place on Halloween night.

Kinzinger was the leading scorer this season for Waterloo with 15 goals and 12 assists, followed by Schwehr (12 goals, 13 assists), Grant Eugea (eight goals, 20 assists) and Wille (15 goals, five assists).