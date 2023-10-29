Eagles soccer soaring to state

The Columbia High School boys soccer squad advanced to the IHSA Class 1A state tournament by virtue of a 1-0 victory over Williamsville at the Virden (North Mac) Supersectional on Saturday.

Micah James netted the only goal of the match for the Eagles, that coming 10 minutes into the match on an assist from Hayes van Breusegen. It was the first goal Williamsville had allowed all postseason.

Columbia’s stifling defense took over from there, keeping Williamsville from sustaining much in the way of offensive pressure.

Columbia (17-3-4) will play Thursday night in the state tourney at Hoffman Estates against Normal University High School. The other two teams at state are Peoria Christian and Winnetka.

The Eagles, under head coach Jamey Bridges, are trying to win state in boys soccer for the first time since 2014. Columbia placed third at state in 2010.

The Eagles won 3-0 over Marquette in the Class 1A sectional final Wednesday night at Althoff Catholic High School in Belleville to reach Saturday’s supersectional.

Following a scoreless first half, Liam Bivins netted the first of his two goals on the night with a shot from 50-plus yards out. Also scoring for Columbia was van Breusegen.