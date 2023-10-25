Football season over for locals

Waterloo running back Kobe Osterhage is tackled by a group of Freeburg defenders during Friday’s home football loss. For more photos from the game, visit republictimes.smugmug.com. (Paul Baillargeon photo)

In Friday night high school football action, two local teams trying to become playoff eligible ended their seasons in defeat.

Waterloo (4-5) lost 33-0 at home to Freeburg. The Bulldogs were only down 3-0 at halftime on a 40-yard field goal for Freeburg, but Freeburg rattled off touchdown runs of 73 and 68 yards and scored on a “pick six” interception return in the span of less than four minutes in the third quarter to take full command.

In the final minute of this quarter, a Waterloo assistant coach was ejected and the Bulldogs were called for three unsportsmanlike conduct penalties that put them in a third down and 58 yards to go situation.

A safety by Freeburg made the score 26-0 after three quarters.

Freeburg added a 41-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter to rub more salt into Waterloo’s wound.

The Bulldogs were led on offense by sophomore running back Derez Sayles, who rushed for 142 yards.

Waterloo sophomore quarterback Conrad Lindhorst was 2-for-9 passing for just 13 yards and two interceptions.

Harrison Bartosik led Waterloo’s defense with four tackles and 10 assists on the night.

In addition to Bartosik, other Waterloo seniors playing their final high school game were Mitch Baldwin, Ethan Bass, Kaleb Buechler, Dalton Crawford, Oliver Davidson, Anthony Groves, Brian Klein, Gavin Lich, Nathan Lloyd, Savion Maxey, Trey Miller, David Neikirk, Koby Osterhage, Alex Roehm, Jack Roessler, Brady Rose and Tucker Wilson.

Likewise, Dupo (4-5) ended its 2023 campaign without a playoff berth following a 45-0 loss at Borgia.

The Tigers trailed 28-0 after one quarter and 42-0 at halftime.

Borgia had five rushing TDs and another score through the air in the win.

This was the final game for Dupo seniors Thomas Asher, Connor Ballard, Caiden Crowder, Marley Lambert, Kaleb McGlasson, Nick Phillips, Charles Reynolds, Trenton Robert, Brandon Rouggly, Colten Skaggs, Ashton Stein, Noah Theurer and Tommy Williams.

Columbia (2-7) went out with a victory, 19-8 at Jerseyville.

Jase Nelson got the scoring started for the Eagles on a two-yard TD run at 5:40 of the opening quarter.

In the second quarter, Columbia junior QB Mason Voegele threw a 16-yard TD to Sam Denny and then tossed a six-yard TD to Jackson Bueltemann just seconds before halftime.

Jerseyville finally got on the board courtesy of a 54-yard TD pass early in the third quarter, but that was the end of the scoring for the night.

Voegele went 11-for-16 passing for 139 yards and two TDs with two interceptions.

Columbia’s defense put out a solid effort, recording four interceptions, a fumble recovery and two sacks.

In addition to his TD on offense, Denny was the star once again on defense with 11 tackles and two assists.

In addition to Denny and Bueltemann, other seniors who played their final game for Columbia were Peyton Andrews, Shaun Horn, Hayden Hrdlicka, Brandon Jackson, Joe Kish, Dalton Rainwater, Lucas Riebeling, Ben Simmons, Maddox Stephan, Braxton Bosch, McClain Cerminn, Tyler Clark, Xander Heck and Owen Woodcock.