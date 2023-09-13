Volleyball season spiking on

Kate Adams

A few local high school volleyball squads are spiking in the early going of the regular season.

Columbia (12-3) downed Nashville, Pinckneyville, Centralia and Mascoutah on Saturday to win the Mascoutah Tournament.

Prior to the tourney, the Eagles dropped a 25-14, 25-14 match to Cahokia Conference rival Breese Central.

Last Tuesday, Columbia won 25-15, 25-5 over Wood River.

Kate Adams leads the Eagles with 92 points. Ava Mathews is the team leader in kills (79), with teammate Claire Sandstrom close behind with 78. Elliana Ames leads with 45 blocks.

Columbia hosts Roxana on Thursday, Gibault on Monday and Red Bud on Tuesday.

Valmeyer (11-2) won three of four matches for second place in the Benton Tournament over the weekend, falling 27-25, 25-18 to Carmi (White County).

Brooke Miller and Kierstin Miller were both named to the all-tourney team for the Pirates.

On Thursday, Valmeyer won 25-18, 25-18 over Steeleville. Brooke Miller had 12 points and 11 kills.

Last Tuesday, Valmeyer won 25-9, 25-15 over New Athens. Violet Krekel had 11 points and 18 assists. Brooke Miller recorded 15 kills.

Brooke Miller leads the team with 93 kills and 36 blocks. Krekel is tops with 159 assists.

Valmeyer plays Thursday at Dupo before playing in the New Berlin Pretzel Classic this weekend.

Gibault (9-3) won three recent matches.

On Monday, Gibault posted a 25-6, 25-20 win at Granite City.

Last Wednesday, the Hawks won 20-25, 26-24, 25-13 at Okawville. Kate Kreps and Lucy Range each had eight kills for Gibault.

Last Tuesday, the Hawks won 19-25, 25-14, 15-13 over Collinsville. Range had nine points, eight kills and nine assists in the victory.

Range leads the Hawks this season in points (63), kills (61) and assists (71).

Gibault hosted Chester on Tuesday in advance of its Monday match at Columbia.

Waterloo (6-6) lost 25-17, 24-26, 16-25 to Collinsville last Wednesday. Ally Hanna had 10 kills, Emerson Horvath had 16 points and five kills, and Megan Huebner had eight blocks for the Bulldogs.

Last Tuesday, Waterloo lost 25-13, 25-14 to Mater Dei despite four blocks from Maddie Calvert.

On Tuesday, Waterloo posted a 25-12, 25-22 win at Jerseyville. Ellie Day recorded five kills and 13 assists.

Horvath leads the ‘Dogs this season with 54 points and 36 kills. Day leads with 127 assists.

Waterloo hosts Civic Memorial on Wednesday.

Dupo (1-8) lost 25-21, 25-22 to New Athens on Thursday and lost 25-18, 25-19 to Marissa last Tuesday.

Allison Taylor leads the Tigers with 41 points on the season, with Kaylyn Woods tops in kills with 32.

Dupo hosts Valmeyer on Thursday.