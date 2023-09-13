Strong start for WHS cross country

Pictured, from left, are Waterloo High School cross country runners Danielle Mudd, Angelynn Kanyuck and Cameron Crump during a recent meet.

The Waterloo High School girls cross country team showed why it’s ranked among tops in the state during two recent meets.

On Saturday, the WHS girls had three of the top four runners at the Belleville West Invitational to win the meet.

Danielle Mudd placed first with a time of 18:41.20, followed by teammates Cameron Crump in second, Angelynn Kanyuck in fourth, Ava Rau in seventh and Kamryn Rader in 10th place.

Emily Lepp grabbed 14th in her first varsity race of the season as the Bulldogs put up a score of 24 for the team win.

The WHS boys also fared well on Saturday, placing second as a team.

Austin Corey placed second overall, followed by teammates Kyle Kern in third, Ethan Schimpf in 16th and Justin Witt in 17th place.

The WHS girls competed in the Granite City Invitational on Sept. 2, placing third as a team in a tough meet.

Mudd placed fourth, Crump placed fifth and Kanyuck placed 11th to pace the ‘Dogs in a 162-runner field.