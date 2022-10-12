Volleyball rivals go pink

Pictured are the Waterloo and Gibault volleyball squads during their annual “Dig Pink” rivalry match that raises funds for breast cancer research. See photos from the match online at republictimes.smugmug.com.

Every year, local high school volleyball rivals Waterloo and Gibault unite for a common cause: breast cancer research.

The annual “Dig Pink” match raises funds for organizations dedicated to that effort.

This year’s cross-town rivalry match took place Thursday at Gibault, with Waterloo emerging victorious by the count of 25-23, 25-17.

The Hawks got off to a 5-1 start in the first match. Down by five points, the Bulldogs rallied to tie the score at 16-16, then again at 17-17.

Waterloo finally took its first lead shortly after and held on to grab the first set.

The Bulldogs came out firing in the second set, leading the entire way. Gibault took a time out down 17-8, but it did little to slow Waterloo’s momentum.

Abby Grohmann led the Hawks with 11 kills and six points against Waterloo. Avery Gilpin had 11 assists.

Last Tuesday, Gibault lost 25-19, 25-13 to Mater Dei. Grohmann again led the way with six kills.

Grohmann leads the Hawks this season in kills and blocks. Lucy Range leads the team in points and assists.

Gibault (16-11) played Tuesday at Marquette, winning in three sets, and plays Monday at Valmeyer before hosting Freeburg this coming Tuesday.

Waterloo (17-5) hosted Mascoutah on Tuesday, falling 30-28, 25-15, and plays Thursday at Triad before traveling north to Columbia for a rivalry match on Monday.

Josie Briggs leads the Bulldogs this season in points, aces and kills. Emma Day leads in blocks and Kenzy Koudelka is the leader in digs.

Columbia (19-9) continued its solid season with a 25-14, 25-11 victory over Salem on Thursday.

Karsen Jany led with 11 points and Brynna Kohlenberger had four blocks for the Eagles.

Jany leads the team in kills and blocks this season. Kate Toenjes is the team leader in points and assists. Addison Walton is tops on the team in digs.

Columbia hosted Roxana on Tuesday, winning 25-15, 25-23, plays Wednesday at East St. Louis and hosts Breese Central Thursday before hosting rival Waterloo.

Valmeyer (24-7) is priming for a deep postseason, and there’s no better way to do that than winning a tournament.

The Pirates defeated MICDS, Trico, Dupo and Red Bud on Saturday to win the Red Bud Tournament. Valmeyer’s Brooke Miller was named tourney MVP and teammate Markee Voelker made the al-tourney team.

On Thursday, Valmeyer downed Marissa. That was preceded by a victory last Tuesday at home over Okawville.

Miller had eight points, nine kills and four blocks in the win over Okawville. Jayna Krekel added 21 assists.

For the season, Mia McSchooler is tops on the team in points and digs, Miller is tops in kills and blocks, and Krekel leads in assists.

Valmeyer played Tuesday at Dupo, winning in straight sets, plays Thursday at Steeleville and hosts rival Gibault on Monday.

Dupo (2-20) dropped matches to Red Bud, MICDS, Trico and Valmeyer in the Red Bud tourney on Saturday.

The Tigers host New Athens this Thursday and play Monday at Father McGivney.