Monster game from Voegele lifts Eagles past Breese Central

Dominic Voegele

Senior quarterback Dominic Voegele has been the star all season for a playoff-bound Columbia High School football team, but Friday night may have been his best performance yet.

He ran for four long touchdowns – including the game-winner in the fourth quarter – and made perhaps the game-saving tackle on defense in a 28-27 victory at Breese Central.

The Eagles and Cougars traded first quarter TDs, with Voegele ripping off runs of 60 and 82 yards for scores. In the second quarter, Voegele scored again on a 63-yard run but Breese Central tied it just before halftime with a TD and two-point conversion.

The score remained 21-21 into the fourth quarter, as neither team added points in the third.

With just more than nine minutes remaining in the final quarter, Voegele busted through with an 88-yard TD run.

Breese Central fought back again, scoring on a 20-yard pass play with about 4:15 left in the contest. The Cougars opted to go for two points, but Voegele tackled the Cougars ball carrier short of the endzone.

Columbia recovered the ensuing onside kick and ran out the clock with first downs to win 28-27.

In all, Voegele rushed for 385 yards on 23 carries. He also made 11 total tackles on the night.

With the win, Columbia and Breese Central share the Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division at 4-1.

Columbia (6-2) closes out its regular season next Friday at home against Jerseyville, hoping to secure a home playoff game with a win.

Last week, Voegele ran for three TDs and threw for three more in a home win over Salem – including a 95-year TD scamper.