‘Dogs tumble at Triad

Waterloo’s Aidan Morrow reaches across the goal line for a short touchdown run Friday night. (John Hooser photo)

The Waterloo High School football team battled a tough Mississippi Valley Conference foe on Friday night, falling 28-13 at Triad.

The Bulldogs (5-3) led at halftime, but the Knights (5-3) scored three second half touchdowns and held the Waterloo offense in check.

Senior quarterback Aidan Morrow got the scoring started for the Bulldogs following a long run by Koby Osterhage, running it in from one yard out to tie the score at 7-7 with six minutes remaining in the first half. Osterhage added a seven-yard TD run in the final minute of the half to put the ‘Dogs up 13-7.

The Knights took over from there, scoring once in the third quarter and then adding two fourth quarter TDs.

Osterhage led Waterloo with 112 yards rushing on 10 carries. Senior running back Evan Davis rushed 18 times for 76 yards.

Morrow was 5-for-14 passing for 57 yards and two interceptions.

Waterloo’s defense had sacks by Osterhage, Wyatt Fink, Maxwell Mitchell and Jason Hooser.

The Bulldogs close out the regular season next Friday at Freeburg (3-5), which has lost five straight games.

Waterloo will look to improve its playoff chances with a victory.