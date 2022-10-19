Conference cross country meets

The Waterloo High School cross country program showed off its talent Thursday at the Mississippi Valley Conference Meet in Elsah, with the girls team taking first and the boys placing second.

The WHS girls were led by Cameron Crump in second, Angelynn Kanyuck in third, Ava Rau in fourth, Danielle Mudd in fifth and Chloe Aubuschon in eighth place.

The WHS boys were led by meet champion Joe Schwartz, followed by Austin Corey in eighth, and Morgan Stratton in ninth place.

At the Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division Meet on Saturday, Columbia’s Ethan Hogan won the race and teammate Calvin Range place second, but the Eagles place second as a team behind Freeburg.

The Columbia High School girls placed fifth as a team in the conference meet, led by Madison Missey’s third place finish.

At the Cahokia Conference Kaskaskia Division Meet, Dupo’s August Ross won the girls race and Valmeyer’s Peyton Vest placed second.

In the Kaskaskia Division boys meet, Dupo’s Peter Taylor placed third overall and Valmeyer’s Oscar Hoerr placed fifth.