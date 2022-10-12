Girls golfers medal at state

Pictured with head coach Jacob Flick (center), from left, are Waterloo High School golfers Reese Kite and Calli Smith.

The high school girls golf season concluded this past weekend at the state tournament, with one local team and two individuals aiming for the lowest scores possible.

For Waterloo High School senior Calli Smith, it was one last opportunity to shine.

Fittingly, she saved her best for last.

Smith, who tied for 17th place at state last year with a 36-hole score of 155, shot a two-day total of 150 this weekend in the IHSA Class 1A state golf tournament at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur to end her prep career with a state medal in eighth place.

Smith shot an even par 72 on Saturday to finish in style – including three birdies. It was her career-best round of 18-hole golf with the Bulldogs.

Smith’s teammate, sophomore Reese Kite, also medaled at state. She shot a 36-hole score of 151 to tie for 10th place.

Kite shot a 153 at state last year, which was good enough for 15th place.

Smith and Kite were the leaders of a Waterloo girls golf squad that won a regional championship earlier this fall under head coach Jacob Flick.

In fact, Kite won the individual regional title with an 18-hole score of 69 and Smith placed second with a 77.

At the Salem Sectional, Kite shot a 78 and Smith shot an 84 to both qualify for state as individuals.

Also in Decatur, the Columbia High School girls squad competed for the first time as a team at state.

The Eagles placed eighth in the Class 1A team standings over the two days of competition.

Leading the way for the Eagles at state was senior Annie Schrader, who placed 42nd overall with a 36-hole score of 168.

She was followed by freshman Avery Arendell in 49th place with a 174, senior Mae Descher in 59th place with a 180 (including an 85 on Saturday), junior Sabrina Leingang in 63rd place with a 187, junior Ashley Behrmann in 76th place with a 195 and senior Julia Foster in 77th place with a 196.

The CHS girls golf team is coached by Matt Duguay.