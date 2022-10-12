Battle of Bulldogs goes to Highland

Waterloo’s Bryce Reese is dragged down by Highland defenders during a play Friday night.

s billed as the “Battle of Bulldogs” in a game of two 5-1 teams at Waterloo High School.

However, the red-and-black Bulldogs of Highland had no trouble in a 49-10 rout of the orange-and-black Bulldogs of Waterloo.

Highland, whose only loss this season came by three points to large-school Edwardsville, scored three touchdowns in each of the first two quarters to lead 42-0 at halftime.

Koby Osterhage scored the lone TD for Waterloo with a 36-yard run to start the fourth quarter.

Evan Davis finished with 112 yards rushing for Waterloo.

Waterloo quarterback Aidan Morrow was 1-for-8 passing for just five yards and three interceptions.

For the season, Davis has rushed for 930 yards and 10 TDs in addition to 180 yards receiving and one score.

Osterhage, who has six sacks on defense, has 546 yards rushing this season with six TDs.

Bryce Reese leads the Bulldogs defense this season with 77 total tackles. He’s also the team’s punter, averaging nearly 43 yards per punt.

Waterloo (5-2) plays this Friday at Triad (4-3) in another key Mississippi Valley Conference contest.

Triad, which lost 35-0 at Highland on Sept. 23, is coming off conference wins over Mascoutah and Jerseyville the past two weeks.