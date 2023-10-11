Volleyball postseason nears

The Waterloo High School volleyball squad outlasted cross-town rival Gibault at home Thursday in a three-set thriller. See more photos from the match online at republictimes.smugmug.com.

The high school volleyball season is spiking toward regional play, with local teams setting their sights on some hardware.

Valmeyer (27-3) won four matches on Saturday to take first place in the Red Bud Tournament for the third straight year. The Pirates downed Trico twice and also defeated MICDS and Red Bud for the top trophy.

Brooke Miller, who was named tourney MVP, recorded 19 kills and eight blocks in the three-set championship game win against Red Bud. Kierstin Miller also made the all-tourney team for the Pirates.

On Thursday, Valmeyer won 25-11, 25-12 at home over Marissa. Brooke Miller had 14 kills and seven blocks. Kierstin Miller added nine kills, four blocks and nine assists.

Brooke Miller reached 1,000 career kills during the match. She is the school’s all-time leader in that category.

Mia McSchooler reached 1,200 career digs and 1,200 serve receives. She ranks second all-time at Valmeyer in digs and third all-time in serve receives.

Last Tuesday, the Pirates won 25-15, 25-19 at Okawville. Kate Lueck had 14 points and Kierstin Miller contributed 11 kills and eight assists.

Valmeyer hosted Dupo on Tuesday, hosts Steeleville on Thursday and hosts Father McGivney on Friday before playing Monday at Gibault.

Valmeyer will play in the Class 1A Carrollton Regional with an Oct. 25 match against either Metro East Lutheran or Maryville Christian.

Gibault (15-11) dropped an 18-25, 25-22, 17-25 match at rival Waterloo in the annual Dig Pink breast cancer research fundraiser.

Last Tuesday, the Hawks lost 25-7, 25-13 to Mater Dei.

Gibault played Tuesday at Marquette and will host Mascoutah on Thursday before playing in the Freeburg Tournament this weekend.

The Hawks will play in the Class 1A Dupo Regional with an Oct. 24 match against New Athens.

Waterloo’s Dig Pink win at home over Gibault improved the Bulldogs’ record for the season to 13-12.

Last Tuesday, Waterloo won 25-11, 21-25, 33-31 against Civic Memorial.

Kenzy Koudelka is the team leader in points this season for the ‘Dogs, with Maddie Calvert leading in kills and Megan Huebner tops in blocks.

Waterloo played Tuesday at Mascoutah, hosts rival Columbia this coming Monday and then plays Tuesday at Highland.

Waterloo will host its own Class 3A regional and will take on Freeburg on Oct. 24.

Columbia (17-4) continues to look strong this season, posting another recent win.

On Thursday, the Eagles won 25-12, 25-13 against Salem. Claire Sandstrom led the way with eight kills. Kinley Jany added 11 points and five kills.

Jany leads Columbia in points this season, with Sandstrom tops in kills, Megan Bolyard leading in assists and Elliana Ames the top blocker.

Columbia played Tuesday at Roxana, hosts East St. Louis on Wednesday, plays Thursday at Breese Central and competes in the O’Fallon Tournament this weekend before playing Monday at Waterloo.

The Eagles will play in the Class 2A Nashville Regional with an Oct. 24 match against either Nashville or Sparta.

Dupo (2-21) went 0-4 at the Red Bud tourney, falling to Maryville Christian, Red Bud and MICDS.

On Thursday, the Tigers lost 25-12, 25-11 at Lebanon.

Last Wednesday, Dupo lost 25-18, 25-16 to Steeleville.

Allison Taylor leads the Tigers this season in points and kills, with Maddie Ehrhard the top blocker.

Dupo plays Thursday at New Athens.

Dupo hosts a Class 1A regional and will take on Hardin-Calhoun on Oct. 23.