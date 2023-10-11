Bulldogs bust loose in big win

Waterloo running back Brady Rose breaks free from a Civic Memorial defender during Friday’s home football victory. See more homecoming photos online at republictimes.smugmug.com.

With an early autumn chill in the air for its homecoming game, the Waterloo High School football team kept warm by running up and down the field in a 46-6 victory Friday night over Civic Memorial.

The Bulldogs (3-4) rushed for 399 yards on the night against the Eagles (2-5).

Waterloo sophomore running back Derez Sayles ran in two first quarter touchdowns – from 13 and 10 yards – to give the home team a 12-0 lead entering the second quarter.

Then it was senior running Koby Osterhage’s turn. He ran it in from three and then two yards out to give the ‘Dogs a 26-0 lead at halftime.

In the third quarter, Brady Rose rushed for a 12-yard TD at 9:55, then Osterhage ripped off a 74-yard TD scamper in the final minute of the frame to put Waterloo up 40-0 entering the fourth quarter.

Following a late passing TD by Civic Memorial, Justin Manning put the icing on the cake with a 61-yard TD run with just 20 seconds remaining that gave the Bulldogs the 46-6 win.

Osterhage ran for 167 yards and added 81 yards receiving to lead Waterloo.

Waterloo sophomore quarterback Conrad Lindhorst was 12-for-18 passing for 160 yards and no interceptions.

Leading the way on defense for the Bulldogs were Harrison Bartosik (four tackles, one sack and six assists) and Gavin Lich (four tackles, one sack and five assists).

Next up for Waterloo is Mascoutah (2-5) on the road this Friday. Mascoutah lost 33-14 at Jerseyville this past Friday.

Eagles fall just short

The Columbia High School football squad nearly came back from a three-TD deficit Friday night at Salem.

Instead, the Eagles dropped to 1-6 on the season following a 27-26 defeat.

The game was tied at 6-6 after one quarter, as Columbia answered a Wildcats score with a 47-yard TD pass from junior quarterback Mason Voegele to Dalton Rainwater at 3:08.

Salem scored twice in the second quarter to take a comfortable 20-6 lead into halftime.

There was no scoring in the third quarter, but the Wildcats added to their lead on a nine-yard TD run early in the final frame to go up 27-6.

But the Eagles clawed back.

Rainwater caught a 12-yard TD pass at 8:58, then Hudson Bryant scored on a 50-yard fumble recovery return at 7:18 to put the Eagles down 27-20.

Driving in the game’s final minutes, Columbia finally scored on a four-yard TD pass from Voegele to Lucas Riebeling with just 14 seconds left on the clock.

Rather than going for the tie on the road, the Eagles attempted a two-point conversion for the win.

Unfortunately, the conversion attempt failed.

Voegele was 15-for-20 passing for three TDs and one interception. He added 62 yards rushing.

On defense, Voegele made 12 tackles and also had an interception.

Columbia hosts Breese Central (5-2) this Friday night.

Other scores

Also on Friday night, Dupo (3-4) fell on the road at Chester (4-3), 49-0. The Tigers host Flora this Friday night.

Red Bud (4-2) posted a 28-0 victory at home over Wesclin (4-3) on Friday. The Musketeers host Chester this Friday night.