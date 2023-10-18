College soccer kudos for Davis

Republic-Times- October 18, 2023

Gibault Catholic High School graduate Maddie Davis earned player of the week honors in Conference USA for her efforts as goalkeeper on the Western Kentucky University women’s soccer team. 

The redshirt sophomore from Waterloo posted two clean sheets in Conference USA play last week versus Louisiana Tech and Sam Houston. 

On Thursday against Louisiana Tech, Davis recorded five saves, including a huge stop on a penalty kick in the 49th minute. Davis stood strong as she faced 10 shots and tallied three saves in the second half. 

She also had three saves against Sam Houston to preserve a shutout, including a pair of second-half stops.

Davis is 4-3-7 in 14 games played so far this season for the Hilltoppers, who compete in NCAA Division I athletics. 

Davis has seven clean sheets on the season, which is second most in Conference USA and the 26th most in the country. Her 0.929 goals against average is the third best mark in the conference.

