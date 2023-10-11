Ups and downs for soccer squads

Valmeyer’s Xavier Smither attempts to drive toward the goal during a home soccer match last Tuesday against Wesclin. See more photos online at republictimes.smugmug.com.

Two tough losses for one team and two big wins for another keyed local high school soccer action as regional play nears.

Columbia (12-3-4) won 8-0 over Maryville Christian on Thursday, with Hayes van Breusegen netting four goals for the Eagles.

He leads the team in scoring this season with 19 goals and seven assists.

Last Tuesday, Columbia won 9-0 over Roxana. Carson Mueth scored three goals and added an assist for the victors. Lucas Cole and Luke DeWilde each scored twice.

The Eagles open postseason play Friday at the Class 1A Glen Carbon Regional against Metro East Lutheran. With a win, Columbia would play next Wednesday in the regional final against either Father McGivney or Maryville Christian.

Waterloo (14-4) lost a 3-2 battle against Marquette on Monday. Ty Kinzinger tallied a goal and assist. Ethan Gardner also scored.

On Thursday, the Bulldogs lost a rivalry showdown against unbeaten Triad on the road, 1-0. The Knights made a first half goal hold up. Parker Lacroix made 10 saves for the ‘Dogs.

Last Tuesday, Waterloo won 5-1 at Jerseyville. Eli Schwehr netted a hat trick and also had an assist. Konnor Stephens and Brenden Eschmann also scored.

Kinzinger leads Waterloo in scoring with 12 goals and 10 assists.

Waterloo hosted Mascoutah on Tuesday and hosts Highland on Thursday.

Gibault (4-11-1) dropped a 9-2 match at Althoff last Wednesday. Gavin Kesler scored both goals for the shorthanded Hawks.

Kesler leads Gibault in scoring this season with 15 goals and two assists.

Last Tuesday, Gibault dropped a 1-0 match at Granite City. Brady Biffar made five blocks for the Hawks.

Gibault will battle Mater Dei in the Class 1A Carlyle Regional at 10 a.m. Saturday. With a win, the Hawks would play Tuesday in the regional final.

Valmeyer (1-12) lost 4-0 to Wesclin at home last Tuesday.

The Pirates began Class 1A Murphysboro Regional play Tuesday against Mt. Carmel. With a win, Valmeyer would play 11 a.m. Saturday against Murphysboro.

Ripken Voelker is the leading scorer this season for the Pirates with six goals and an assist.