Voegele, Hanvey named all-state

Two local high school baseball standouts with key roles on state tournament teams were named all-staters last week.

The Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association announced its Class 1A and Class 2A all-state teams, with Gibault Catholic High School graduating senior Kameron Hanvey chosen in Class 1A and Columbia High School graduating senior Dom Voegele selected in Class 2A.

Hanvey was also named all-state in basketball earlier this spring for the state champion Hawks hoops squad.

Voegele, who was also all-state in baseball last season, was named all-state in football after starring at quarterback for the Eagles this past fall.

Both were the winning pitchers for their respective squads in the IHSA Class 1A and 2A state semifinals played June 2 in Peoria.

Hanvey hit .405 with 47 runs and 22 stolen bases this spring and was 10-3 with a 2.88 ERA in 65 and two-thirds innings pitched this season.

He recently signed a letter of intent to play hoops at Blackburn College in Carlinville.

Voegele hit .488 with 12 home runs, 51 RBIs, 57 runs and 23 stolen bases for the Eagles this spring and was 10-0 with a 1.04 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 67-plus innings pitched.

He has committed to playing baseball at the University of Kansas.

The IHSBCA will announce its Class 3A and 4A all-state teams in the coming days.