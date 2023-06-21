New Gibault softball coach

Gibault Catholic High School announced last week the hiring of Morgan Montgomery as head coach of its softball program. 

Montgomery will begin her teaching and coaching career with Gibault this fall. She will teach health and physical education. 

A multi-sport athlete in high school who played college basketball, Montgomery also serves as Gibault’s junior varsity girls basketball coach.

She is a native of Barnhart, Mo. 

The Gibault softball team was coached by Chris Purcell this past spring. The Hawks posted a record of 7-13.

