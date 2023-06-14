Local all-state softballers

The Illinois Coaches Association announced its Class 2A and Class 3A All-State softball teams recently, with four players from Columbia High School and one from Waterloo High School selected.

Named to the ICA Class 2A All-State Second Team was Columbia junior Jaylyn Brister. She hit .495 with seven home runs, 39 RBIs and 33 runs for the Eagles this season.

Brister was a third team all-state selection last year.

Named to this year’s ICA Class 2A All-State Third Team were Columbia’s Karsen Jany (.394, five homers, 36 RBIs, 30 runs), Elle van Breusegen (.416, 42 runs) and southpaw pitcher Paige Froess (10-3 with a 2.50 ERA and hit .391).

Jany, who was also named third team all-state last season and will now play softball for Saint Louis University, had also been named all-state in volleyball and basketball during her playing days at CHS.

All but Jany return to the Eagles for the 2024 softball season.

Brister is a senior-to-be, while van Breusegen and Froess are juniors-to-be.

Named to this year’s ICA Class 3A All-State Third Team was Waterloo’s Mia Miller.

Miller, who was also a third team all-state selection last season, posted an 11-7 record in the pitching circle this spring with a 1.33 ERA and 231 strikeouts in 126 innings.

Her 10-inning, 19-strikeout complete game shutout led the Bulldogs to a sectional semifinal victory over Carbondale on May 30.

At the plate, Miller hit .398 with 27 RBIs this season.

A senior-to-be, Miller will return to lead the Bulldogs one more time in 2024.