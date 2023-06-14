All-state soccer kudos for Mauch

Corey Saathoff- June 14, 2023
Maddie Mauch

The Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association announced its all-state and all-sectional girls soccer teams last week, with several local players selected. 

Receiving IHSSCA All-State Team honors was Columbia High School junior Maddie Mauch. She led the Eagles in scoring this season with 28 goals and 19 assists. 

Locals named to the IHSSCA All-Sectional Team were Columbia’s Taylor Martin and Riley Mathews, Waterloo’s Josie Briggs and Lexi Stephens, and Gibault’s Kamille Grohmann.

Martin, a graduating senior, recorded 11 goals and five assists this season for the Eagles.

Mathews, a junior-to-be, finished with 11 goals and five assists this season for Columbia.

Briggs, a graduating senior defender, recorded eight goals and five assists for the Bulldogs this spring. 

Stephens, also a graduating senior, posted a 17-5-2 record as goalkeeper with 15 shutouts and a 0.61 goals against average. She also starred as placekicker on the Waterloo football team this past fall.

Grohmann, a junior-to-be, starred on defense for the Hawks this spring. 

Gibault’s Emily Richardson was named an IHSSCA All-Sectional Honorable Mention. The junior-to-be led the Hawks in scoring this season with 14 goals and five assists.

Columbia junior-to-be Ava Schmidt was named to the IHSSCA All-Sectional Sportsmanship Team. 

Columbia’s Brooklyn Oestreich and Gibault’s Sydney Wahle were both named to the IHSSCA All-Sectional All-Academic Team.

Oestreich, a graduating senior, posted a 14-6-3 record with seven shutouts as Columbia’s goalkeeper. 

Wahle, also a graduating senior, netted seven goals and contributed four goals this season for the Hawks. 

Corey Saathoff

Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.

