Hawks win another state title

Gibault Catholic High School brought home its second state championship in three months, winning the IHSA Class 1A baseball final Saturday over Henry-Senachwine, 8-0.

In March, the Hawks – featuring a few athletes from the baseball squad – won the school’s first state boys basketball title.

The long postseason hoops run proved to be an early hindrance for the baseball Hawks, as players such as Kameron Hanvey and Hudson Blank from the hoops squad needed to get in baseball shape on the fly.

But in the end, it all paid off.

Brady Biffar, a crafty junior southpaw who won Monday’s supersectional game that sent Gibault to state, pitched a complete game four-hitter Saturday. Biffar threw many Henry-Senachwine hitters off balance, leading to several easy flyouts throughout the contest.

“He was pretty amazing out there for us today,” Gibault head coach Andy Skaer said.

Blank was a key part of Gibault’s offense once again. After homering in Friday’s semifinal win, Blank blasted a deep homer over the leftfield wall during what turned out to be a five-run fifth inning for the Hawks.

“Those things change the scoreboard real quick and are fun to have,” Skaer said of Saturday’s blast.

Skaer was equally impressed, however, by Blank’s aggressiveness on the bases that led to Gibault’s first run of the game.

In the bottom of the first, Blank beat out a double play ball to keep the inning alive. After stealing second, Blank stole third and the catcher’s throw sailed into the outfield. That led Blank to score, giving Gibault the early lead.

“That started the whole shebang,” Skaer said.

Another key player this entire postseason for the Hawks was junior shortstop Jack Keeven. Batting ninth in the order, Keeven came through in the clutch countless times over the past couple of weeks.

On Saturday, his two-out single in the fourth inning scored two to put the Hawks up 3-0. Keeven added an RBI double in the fifth inning.

“He’s our playoff MVP, without a doubt,” Skaer said.

The Hawks finished the season with a record of 24-14, with none of those losses to Class 1A schools. It’s the second state title in baseball for Gibault – the last coming 10 years ago in 2013.

According to Skaer, it just goes to show that patience indeed does pay off.

“I knew we’d be better in May than March, and these guys proved me to be true… and in June,” Skaer said.

A parade welcoming home the Class 1A state champs takes place at 2 p.m. Sunday through Waterloo, beginning in the Walmart parking lot.