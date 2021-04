The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Valmeyer Junior High School eighth grade boys basketball team, which recently won a regional title by defeating St. Joseph’s-Freeburg, 38-35, and Red Bud Catholic, 56-27. VJHS went 6-4 on the season. Team members are Aiden Crossin, Landon Roy, Oscar Hoer, Austin Abeln, Kye Holbrook, Ripken Voelker, Luke Blackwell, Jeremy Crossin and Gavin Rau. Coaches are Terry Crossin, Chris Voelker, Corey Blackwell and Ben Wuelling.