Gibault volleyball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Gibault Catholic High School volleyball team. The Hawks are 13-2 on the season following Monday’s three-set win over Freeburg, Tuesday’s three-set win over Althoff, Wednesday’s three-set win over Chester and a 25-13, 25-18 win at Father McGivney on Thursday. Gibault has also posted victories this season over Belleville East, Marquette, Valmeyer and Red Bud. Pictured, from left, are team members Ella Range, Alyssa Grither, Emma Blaskiewicz, Abby Grohmann, Lucy Range, Molly Penberthy, Zoe Swip, Maddie Davis, Ande Grohmann, Melissa Bernal and Ryley Lehmann.