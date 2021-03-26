WJHS boys basketball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo Junior High School boys basketball team, which ended its season at 9-2 with a victory over Red Bud to win a regional title on March 11. Pictured, front row, from left, are Patrick O’Donnell, Parker Dunaway, Tyler Armbrecht, Seth Wiechert, Lucas Stephens and Nate Charron; back row: Coach Matt Mason, Luke Gilbert (Photoshopped) Noah Pickering, Hunter Kettler, Griffin Stork, Alex Stell, Ryan Steinhardt, Max Oswald, Patrick Nobbe and Coach Zach Buettner. Not pictured is Coach Steve Stroh.