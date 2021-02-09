Veronica B. “Ronnie” Berry | Obituary

Veronica B. “Ronnie” Berry (nee Zielaskiewicz), 77, of Waterloo, died Feb. 8, 2021, in St. Louis. She was born May 23, 1943, in Cleveland, Ohio.

She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church – Madonnaville, Ss. Peter & Paul Church – Waterloo, Mary & Martha Society, Altar Sodality and was a U.S. Navy veteran. She was greatly loved by her nieces and nephews and was admired for her kind heart and generous spirit.

She is survived by her daughter Jennifer M. Berry; sister Elaine Appel; nephew Damon Appel; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; great-nieces; great-nephews; and cousins.

Ronnie was preceded in death by her husband Earl S. “Sam” Berry; her parents Stephen and Frances Zielaskiewicz; and sister and brother Dorothy and Stephen Jr. Zielaskiewicz.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service Feb. 12 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo

A funeral sevice will be at 1 p.m. Feb. 12 at the funeral home, Father Linus Umoren C.M. officiating.

Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Madonnaville.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the American Lung Association.