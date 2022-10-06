Vehicles entered on Columbia’s Main Street

Police are investigating after two unlocked vehicles were unlawfully entered between late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning in Columbia.

The vehicles, a white 2017 Ford Flex and silver Chevrolet Impala, were entered in the 700 block of North Main Street sometime between 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday, police said. A work briefcase was reported missing from inside the Ford and jumper cables were taken from the Chevy.

The briefcase and its contents were found late Thursday morning in the area of North Metter Avenue – just east of the alleged crime.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call the Columbia Police Department at 618-281-5151.