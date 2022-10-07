Fatal motorcycle crash in Waterloo

A man died of injuries sustained in an early Thursday morning motorcycle crash in Waterloo.

Waterloo police said the crash occurred about 12:45 a.m. Thursday on Route 3 at Columbia Avenue. A 2007 BMW motorcycle driven by Logan Murdock, 32, of Montgomery, Texas, was traveling south on Route 3 when the motorcycle veered off the roadway and struck a culvert, ejecting the driver.

Murdock was transported by Monroe County EMS ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County, where he was later pronounced deceased.