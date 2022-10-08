Saturday night structure fire in downtown Columbia

The Columbia Fire Department received assistance from nearby departments in responding to a Saturday night blaze at 517 N. Main Street in downtown Columbia.

The incident was reported shortly before 9:45 p.m., with a report of flames showing from the rear of the structure – an older brick residence in front of Radical Rod’s body shop, restoration and mechanics shop. No injuries were reported in the incident, but the building was deemed a total loss.

Columbia Fire Chief Mike Roediger told the Republic-Times that the vacant older home served as a storage space for Radical Rod’s, with auto parts, tires and other items inside. The fire started in a back room of the structure, Roediger said, but it was hard to determine a cause at this time.

Roediger said the fire burned up through the ceiling in the back room, resulting in a fire in the attic portion of the structure. The CFD remained on scene until early Friday morning.

The Waterloo, Millstadt, Dupo and Prairie du Pont fire departments were all requested for assistance.

The state fire marshal’s office was requested to the scene to assist in an investigation into the cause of the blaze. Roediger said the fire is not being considered suspicious at this time.

