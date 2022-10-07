Liefer, Rohlfing file SAFE-T Act suit

Pictured, Rep. David Friess (R-Red Bud) addresses a group of residents gathered in Waterloo Thursday night to learn more about the implications of the SAFE-T Act.

Monroe County this week joined a group of over 50 Illinois counties’ state’s attorneys and sheriffs who are suing the State of Illinois in objection to the SAFE-T Act criminal justice reform bill that goes into effect Jan. 1.

The suit, in which Monroe County State’s Attorney Lucas Liefer and Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing are the plaintiffs, names Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, Gov. JB Pritzker, Speaker of the House Emanuel Welch and Senate President Donald Harmon as defendants.

Read the full complaint filing by clicking here.

The filing includes four counts challenging the constitutionality of the SAFE-T Act in regard to its intent and the method in which it was passed. The final section of the filing calls for “injunctive relief” in that “plaintiffs will be irreparably harmed because all pending cases and any new cases will be immediately affected by the provisions of (the SAFE-T) Act.”

The SAFE-T Act, passed in early 2021, has drawn criticism from the law enforcement and judicial system communities for its broad reach and vague language – particularly for the elimination of cash bail at the beginning of 2023 as part of the act’s “pretrial fairness” provisions.

Since the beginning of September, more than 50 similar suits have been filed in the state. Randolph County State’s Attorney Jeremy Walker announced last Friday he had filed a suit in response to the SAFE-T Act.

Liefer told the Republic-Times each of the four counties in the newly formed 24th Judicial Circuit – Monroe, Randolph, Washington and Perry – have already or plan to sue the state in an attempt to stop the SAFE-T Act from being enforced in its current form.

Liefer pointed out that while proponents of the bill have admitted it needs revision, it has yet to be modified since passage in January 2021.

While it is still possible for lawmakers to revise the SAFE-T Act during a “veto session” scheduled for mid-November, the 50-plus lawsuits have been filed as a way to prevent what has been labeled as “dangerous” legislation by critics.

Liefer and Rohlfing have already begun a local campaign to raise public awareness of the implications of the SAFE-T Act.

Liefer said a presentation last Tuesday to a local Rotary club and an event attended by around 70 people in Waterloo earlier this week have been productive.

Liefer said local residents are “legitimately concerned” and the presentations and subsequent discussion have led to better understanding of the implications of the SAFE-T Act.

Read more in the Oct. 12 issue of the Republic-Times.

For our earlier article about the SAFE-T Act, click here.