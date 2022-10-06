Red Bud Regional Hospital part of Deaconess purchase

Deaconess Health System and Deaconess Regional Healthcare Services Illinois announced late Thursday an asset purchase agreement to acquire Crossroads Community Hospital in Mt. Vernon, Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, Red Bud Regional Hospital in Red Bud and Union County Hospital in Anna.

The purchase, subject to regulatory approvals and closing conditions, is expected to be completed before the end of the year. At this time, the four Southern Illinois hospitals will join Deaconess’ continuum of care across a tri-state area encompassing 48 counties in Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. For more information, click here.

Red Bud Regional Hospital is a 25-bed facility that offers inpatient and outpatient care, emergency, medical and surgical services, rehabilitation and diagnostic imaging. It is connected to a 115-bed skilled nursing facility. For more information, click here.

“We look forward to further enhancing access to quality care for our current and future patients in Southern Illinois,” said Shawn McCoy, CEO of Deaconess. “As with other hospitals that have joined Deaconess in recent years, we will maximize the strengths of each organization to enhance the community’s most needed services.”

In 2020, Quorum Health Corporation, owner of Red Bud Regional Hospital and 22 other community hospitals across the country, announced it had entered into a financial restructuring agreement under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.