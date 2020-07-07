Vehicle vs. motorcycle crash near Hecker

Emergency personnel responded about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on Route 156 at L Road just west of Hecker.

The motorcyclist was initially reported to be conscious and breathing at the scene but was bleeding from the head. Upon EMS arrival, the driver of the motorcycle had left the scene.

It is believed that a friend or family member took the motorcyclist to Red Bud Regional Hospital. Eric Catalano posted on Facebook that he was the driver of the motorcycle.

The Hecker Fire Department assisted the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Monroe County EMS in responding to the incident.