Driver arrested after fleeing police in Columbia

A man was in custody after he failed to pull over during a traffic stop attempt on Main Street in Columbia about 2:15 p.m. Saturday, leading police on a brief pursuit before he was taken into custody at the mobile home park on South Main Street.

The man was believed to have been tased during the incident. Multiple police vehicles were seen trailing behind the suspect vehicle, a truck, on Columbia Avenue shortly before the pursuit ended at the mobile home park.

The Columbia Police Department and Monroe County Sheriff’s Department were involved in the pursuit. Columbia EMS was requested to the mobile home park following the pursuit.

