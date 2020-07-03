Hill running for Columbia mayor

Monroe County Coroner Bob Hill

Monroe County Coroner Bob Hill announced Friday via Facebook that he is throwing his hat into the ring for the office of Columbia mayor.

“I have thrown around the idea of running for mayor for the past couple of years and I feel the time is right to seek this position,” Hill stated in a Friday morning Facebook post. “I was born and raised here and I’m Columbia proud!”

The 1994 Columbia High School graduate added that he would continue to serve as coroner should he win the race for mayor on April 6, 2021.

Hill, a Republican, said he would strongly support the local schools and law enforcement as part of his mayoral campaign.

“Our schools and law enforcement are the best in the area and I will continue to support both with everything I have,” Hill said. “No defunding or reduction of budget will happen in this city if I’m mayor.”

Those considering candidacy for local city and school board positions will begin circulating petitions beginning in September with official filing in mid-December.

The current mayor of Columbia is Kevin Hutchinson. It is not yet known if he will seek re-election for office.