Coronavirus cases continue across the region

Monroe County’s coronavirus case total has risen by 16 since June 23, and it saw potentially its 13th death from the virus last week.

With more than 44 of the county’s 131 cases active and the slight rise in new cases the last two weeks, Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner said he is not too concerned about the increase in new cases.

“A substantial number of those are households that have tested positive,” he explained, citing a family of five who all got COVID-19 as an example. “We have seen a slight uptick, and right now it’s something I’m watching, but it’s not enough to make me say ‘oh no, something’s going on’ yet.”

“There’s really nothing that I’m seeing that shows big community spread right now,” Wagner added. “We’ve just had a couple cases that have (led to) multiple infections, where in the past most of our infections have caused just one case.”

The five most recent cases, reported on Wednesday, were among four members of the same household and one member of the general public.

In addition to members of the same household, one of the new cases was an employee at Waterloo’s Walmart.

That person works in the automotive area of the store and had “very low risk or contact with the public,” Wagner said.

The latest death is not certain yet.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported a 13th death here Thursday, but Wagner said that will be reviewed at a later date.

He said the deceased is a woman in her 80s who initially tested positive as part of the outbreak at Garden Place in Columbia, was hospitalized and recovered.

She was retested because she wanted to return to Garden Place, and she died the day after her test was taken. Her test came back negative for the virus.

“She did not have coronavirus when she died,” Wagner told the Republic-Times. “Could she have died of complications from when she had it? She possibly could have. Or it may have been something different.”

On Monday, Wagner also announced that some COVID-19 testing may not have been as accurate as previously thought, though that is unlikely to apply to this case.

“Any test site that asks you to swab your own nose has a high probability of being an inaccurate test and may provide a false negative,” Wagner said. “A proper test must consist of a nasopharyngeal swab and not nasal swab. It would be very difficult for an individual to do the swab themselves as it must be inserted extremely deep in the nose and not just be a nasal swab. If you have been tested using a self-administered nasal swab, the Monroe County Health Department suggests getting a properly administered test to rule out any false negative.”

Overall, the county has seven residents hospitalized with COVID-19, while at least 67 have recovered.

According to the IDPH, the Waterloo zip code has had 63 confirmed cases (1,248 tests), the Columbia zip code has had 53 cases (443 tests) and the Valmeyer zip code has had 13 cases (78 tests).

To the north, St. Clair County has 2,133 confirmed cases, including 138 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 17,678 people have been tested there.

To the south, Randolph County has had 289 confirmed cases, 10 of which are active. Seven people have died from the virus, 272 have recovered and none are hospitalized with it in that county. That county had no active cases for several days before adding three on Monday, six on Tuesday and one on Wednesday.

“Please continue to follow the recommended guidelines and take additional precautions. Please practice social distancing, wear a mask when you cannot maintain a six foot space between yourself and others, wash hands often and use hand sanitizer if unable to use soap and water, refrain from unnecessary physical contact such as shaking hands,” said Randolph County Health Department Administrator Angela Oathout.

The virus still appears to be slowing across the region.

In the southern region of the state, there is a positivity rate of 4 percent, a 2 percent increase in positivity rates and a 57 percent drop in hospital admissions for coronavirus-like illnesses in the last 14-28 days.

The region also has a 45 percent medical and surgical bed capacity, 53 percent ICU bed availability and 78 percent ventilator availability.

The IDPH also debuted a county-specific tool on its website when the region moved to the fourth phase of the state’s reopening plan to help individuals determine what activities they choose to do.

The risk metrics measured are new cases per 100,000, number of deaths, test positivity percentage, number of test performed, emergency department visits for COVID-19-like illnesses, hospital admissions for COVID-19-like illnesses, cluster percentage of cases and percentage of ICU beds available.

For all of the metrics save cluster percentage of cases, the state lists a target number and shows whether a county meets that target or exceeds.

Monroe County meets all targets as of Wednesday.

There are 144,013 cases of coronavirus and 6,951 deaths in all of Illinois, according to the IDPH.

The state reported 828 new cases and 30 new deaths on Wednesday.

In Missouri, there were 21,927 confirmed cases and 1,017 deaths as of Wednesday. That includes 6,348 cases in St. Louis County and 2,457 cases in St. Louis City, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services. Both those municipalities announced they will require residents to wear face coverings when out in public effective 7 a.m. Friday.

Nationally, more than 2,676,680 people have contracted the virus, while 127,762 people have died. The United States is experiencing an increase in cases again, with the country reporting over 40,000 new cases each of the last four days.

Worldwide, there are over 10.5 million cases of coronavirus and at least 512,272 COVID-19-related deaths.