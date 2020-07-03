Coleman granted self-representation

Christopher Coleman

A court hearing was held remotely via Zoom videoconferencing Thursday to hear convicted murderer Christopher Coleman’s motion to represent himself in continued efforts to receive a new trial in the 2009 murders of his wife and two sons for which he was convicted.

Coleman, who was convicted in 2011 for the May 5, 2009 strangulation murders of his wife Sheri and young sons Garret and Gavin in Columbia, is serving concurrent life sentences in the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

The latest matter involves a post-conviction relief petition filed by Coleman last year. That filing alleges this metadata, as well as ineffective counsel, led to the guilty verdict.

Judge Stephen McGlynn has already ruled that this metadata was not extraneous, could not be considered prejudicial and did not violate Coleman’s constitutional rights. McGlynn also decided, however, that he wanted another evidentiary hearing on the matter of Coleman claiming ineffective counsel.

At Thursday’s hearing, McGlynn granted Coleman’s motion to represent himself for the remainder of these proceedings. Coleman’s most recent attorney, Lloyd Cueto, was appointed to remain on the case as stand-by counsel.

Monroe County State’s Attorney Chris Hitzemann said another Zoom hearing will take place 3 p.m. July 16, during which all involved parties will discuss and narrow down remaining issues in the matter and schedule any remaining evidentiary hearings.

McGlynn will also take up Coleman’s motion to reconsider his prior court ruling that the information contained on the photographic evidentiary exhibits in the 2011 murder trial was not extraneous information.

Metadata is information about other data. In this case, it includes items such as dates when photographs were taken or modified that seem to contrast the timeline the defense outlined at trial for Coleman’s affair with mistress Tara Lintz.

Jurors interviewed after Coleman’s highly publicized trial at the Monroe County Courthouse said a time stamp inconsistency between the metadata and the photos used at trial turned the tide toward a unanimous guilty verdict.