Two-vehicle crash on Route 3 in Columbia

Traffic was backed up on Route 3 northbound south of South Main Street in Columbia following a two-vehicle crash that occurred about 12:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Initial reports are that a gray Dodge Dakota traveling south on Route 3 veered off the roadway for unknown reasons and crossed the median before striking a northbound black Toyota car nearly head-on.

The elderly male driver of the truck and his female passenger were checked out by Columbia EMS at the scene but both refused medical transport. The driver of the car was also uninjured.