Vehicles stolen from Columbia dealership

The Columbia Police Department is investigating the theft of two vehicles from Columbia Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-RAM at 500 Admiral Weinel Boulevard late Monday night and a possible attempt two hours later at the same location.

Police said that shortly after 11:40 p.m., officers responded to the dealership to investigate a building security alarm activation. Upon arrival, officers discovered the service bay door glass broken and the door breached. It was soon determined that a black 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a gray 2018 Dodge Charger SRT were stolen.

Surveillance footage identified the suspects arriving at the dealership in a white Ford Fusion with dark wheels and tinted windows. All three vehicles left the dealership at approximately the same time.

Officers remained in the area and approximately two hours later observed a stolen black Dodge Charger with Louisiana registration on Admiral Weinel Boulevard driving near the dealership. Officers attempted to stop the black Charger and the vehicle fled north at a high rate of speed onto Interstate 255.

Dupo police assisted in attempting to stop the vehicle, which continued into Missouri. It was later determined this vehicle was stolen earlier in the evening from Florissant, Mo.

Columbia detectives are assisting the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force in investigating these thefts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbia Police Department at 618-281-5151.