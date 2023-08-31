Vehicle thieves nabbed in Columbia

Republic-Times- August 31, 2023

Police were quick to act following a tip about a stolen car elsewhere in the metro east that drove into Columbia about shortly before 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

An officer assigned to the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force alerted Columbia police that a black 2008 Hyundai Tiburon stolen recently in Caseyville was spotted driving in Columbia. A responding Columbia officer observed the vehicle in the 1200 block of North Main Street, after which a White male and White female exited the vehicle and were seen running toward Parkview Elementary School near Bolm-Schuhkraft Park off Veterans Parkway.

Police quickly set up a perimeter around the park, and the suspects were soon observed near the restrooms by the main pavilion. These suspects, a 31-year-old Shiloh man and 21-year-old O’Fallon woman, were surrounded by police and held at gunpoint before being taken into custody in a grassy area in the park.

Charges against both individuals are pending.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Anhydrous ammonia scare near Waterloo

August 30, 2023

Vietnam vet flies again

August 30, 2023

Knobloch bowing out

August 30, 2023
HTC web
MonroeCountyElectric300X15012_19