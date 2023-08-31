Vehicle thieves nabbed in Columbia

Police were quick to act following a tip about a stolen car elsewhere in the metro east that drove into Columbia about shortly before 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

An officer assigned to the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force alerted Columbia police that a black 2008 Hyundai Tiburon stolen recently in Caseyville was spotted driving in Columbia. A responding Columbia officer observed the vehicle in the 1200 block of North Main Street, after which a White male and White female exited the vehicle and were seen running toward Parkview Elementary School near Bolm-Schuhkraft Park off Veterans Parkway.

Police quickly set up a perimeter around the park, and the suspects were soon observed near the restrooms by the main pavilion. These suspects, a 31-year-old Shiloh man and 21-year-old O’Fallon woman, were surrounded by police and held at gunpoint before being taken into custody in a grassy area in the park.

Charges against both individuals are pending.