Anhydrous ammonia scare near Waterloo

The Waterloo Fire Department joined EMS personnel in responding about 7:50 p.m. Wednesday to what was initially thought to be an anhydrous ammonia leak at the Gateway FS fertilizer plant in the 800 block of Gall Road west of Route 3.

A family of four that resides across the street from the plant reported throat and eye irritation after detecting a strong odor of ammonia in the air and called 911. The household members ultimately declined medical transport from the scene.

Waterloo Fire Chief Aaron Shive said Gateway FS employees arrived quickly to the plant to assist with the situation.

It was determined there was no leak. Rather, these were vapors purposely released after draining the valves of storage tanks at the plant earlier in the day in preparation for routine inspection. The vapors temporarily remained low to the ground, resulting in the reactions reported by the nearby family.

The vapors eventually dissipated, putting an end to the incident.

The fire department cleared the scene by 8:55 p.m.