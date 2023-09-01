I-255 repairs in Monroe County

Republic-Times- September 1, 2023

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday that pavement repairs on eastbound Interstate 255 from the Route 3 exit in Columbia to the Dupo exit will require lane closures starting from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 5.

To complete the work, I-255 will be reduced to one lane at the Route 3 exit. Weather permitting, this work is expected to be completed by Saturday, Sept. 9.

Drivers are urged to pay attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT updates, visit GettingAroundIllinois.com.

Republic-Times

