Vehicle that evaded Millstadt police located

At about 11:35 p.m. Sunday, a Millstadt police officer attempted to stop a vehicle on East Washington Street for a registration violation. The vehicle fled. The officer discontinued the attempt to stop the vehicle, however, he was able to obtain registration information.

A few hours later, the vehicle was located by Centreville police and the vehicle was towed. Later that day, the subject who had been driving the vehicle surrendered himself at the police station.

Brandon J. Smith, 30, of East St. Louis, was charged with operation of an uninsured vehicle and no front registration plate.