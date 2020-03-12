Vehicle struck by lightning near Waterloo

The Waterloo Fire Department and Monroe County Sheriff’s Department responded about 12:40 p.m. Thursday to Kaskaskia Road near Route 3 for a report of a white sedan struck by lightning during a torrential rainstorm.

The female occupant, Donna Gibbs, was not injured and waited inside her car until emergency responders checked on the vehicle to make sure it was OK to continue on.

“I was actually on the phone with her and it was so loud and her car completely shut down, brake system and all,” Gibbs’ daughter, Amanda Taylor, posted on Facebook. “Luckily she just turned onto Kaskaskia Road and wasn’t going fast so she could stop.”