McLean addresses voting concerns

Monroe County Clerk and Recorder Jonathan McLean has advice for voters ahead of Tuesday’s primary election amid concerns about the spread of COVID-19 or coronavirus.

McLean advised people to join the 714 residents who have already cast ballots. “If people want to vote early, we will be here Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon,” McLean said, adding that early voting will continue through Monday. He also noted that vote-by-mail, also known as the absentee ballot, is finished.

For those voting Tuesday, McLean said his office is working with the Monroe County Health Department to ensure that all polling locations have hand soap, warm water and towels.

McClean did express concern about the use of hand sanitizer prior to voting. The paper ballots can be compromised if they come in contact with the liquid sanitizer since they contain alcohol. He recommends that voters wait until after voting to sanitize and to not wash their hands or use sanitizer immediately before voting.

He also said that the technicians that work with the electronic voting machines will be on hand to clean the machines every couple hours to help prevent the spread of any disease.

In response to the Illinois Department of Public Health recommendation that senior care facilities restrict visitor access, the in-person resident voting at Oak Hill in Waterloo is in question.

Monroe County State’s Attorney Chris Hitzemann filed an emergency petition for injunctive relief to allow an alternative form of mail voting at Oak Hill. The petition was approved Friday afternoon. The ballots will now be given to Oak Hill administrator Kim Keckritz, who will oversee resident voting and return the ballots in the mail by self-addressed, stamped envelopes provided by the County Clerk’s office.

McLean reported that 823 ballots have been counted as of Friday afternoon, including the return of 109 vote-by-mail applicant ballots.