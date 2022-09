Pictured is the crash scene late Friday morning.

Emergency personnel responded about 11:40 a.m. Friday to the 5500 block of MM Road east of Reed Road in rural Monroe County after a pickup truck struck a tree.

The male driver and his dog survived the impact with the help of air bag deployment, although the man did report minor injuries.

Responding agencies included the Waterloo Fire Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Monroe County EMS.