Emergency personnel responded about 1:50 p.m. Saturday for a motorcycle crash in Waterloo.

Initial reports are that a motorcycle driven by Patrick Seymour Sr. of Belleville had its front brake lock up in the area of Route 3 near McDonald’s, causing the bike to turn over on its side.

Seymour, who sustained unspecified injuries, was riding as part of the Matt Lueke Memorial Ride with a large group throughout Monroe County.

Responding agencies included the Waterloo Police Department and Monroe County EMS.