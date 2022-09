Pictured is the scene of Friday’s barn fire on Hill Castle Court.

Multiple departments responded shortly before 10 a.m. Friday to a fully involved barn fire at 101 Hill Castle Court south of Columbia.

The barn was located behind a residence. Contents inside the structure included vehicles and vehicle parts. Multiple tiny explosions could be heard from inside the burning barn.

Responding agencies included the Columbia, Waterloo and Millstadt fire departments.

The barn and all of its contents were destroyed in the blaze.