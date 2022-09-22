Girl missing south of Waterloo

Isabella Corona

Emergency personnel in Monroe County were searching Thursday night for a young girl who went missing south of Waterloo.

The female, 13-year-old Isabella Corona, was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, black/blue Fila shoes, and a black drawstring Puma backpack with Grey emblem.

“Isabella did not take her evening seizure medication,” the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department stated in a Facebook post. “She was last seen on LL Road and R Road toward Tipton around 4:30 p.m.”

Waterloo Fire Department personnel were assisting MCSD deputies in the search, with concentration late Thursday night in the area of the Waterloo Sportsman’s Club, 4903 Sportsman Road.

“Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Isabella is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department at 618-939-8651,” MCSD Sgt. Sgt. Justin Biggs said.

The Columbia Fire Department also assisted in the search with the use of its aerial drone.

A K-9 unit from Missouri was also dispatched to the area to aid in the search.