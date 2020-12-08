Vehicle stolen in Waterloo

Waterloo police are investigating the theft of a pickup truck Monday evening from the parking lot of Imo’s Pizza, 654 N. Market Street.

The incident occurred about 7:15 p.m., police said. A blue GMC Sonoma that was left running with its keys inside was stolen. A silver Ford pickup truck is believed to be a suspect vehicle in the theft.

About five minutes later, multiple Rural King gift cards were stolen out of a truck in the parking lot of Dollar General, 717 N. Market Street.

A witness told police that two younger white males may be possible suspects in the gift card theft. A silver Ford pickup was also believed to be a suspect vehicle in this crime.

Anyone with information on either of these incidents is asked to contact Waterloo police at 618-939-8651.