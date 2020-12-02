COVID crisis continues

Pictured is the latest graph from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force showing new hospital admissions in the St. Louis area from COVID-19. While the number has decreased in recent days, Dr. Alex Garza of the task force said that decrease is not enough and is not confident that trend will continue. Worldwide, there are over 63.5 million cases of coronavirus and over 1.4 million COVID-19-related deaths.

Three more Monroe County residents died from COVID-19-related causes in the past week as the county passed 2,000 total cases.

Two of the most recent deaths, both women in their 80s, were not associated with a long-term care facility. That means eight members of the general public here have died from the novel coronavirus.

Those deaths were reported on Thanksgiving and Monday.

The other death, a 93-year-old man, was a resident of Reflections at Garden Place in Columbia.

That memory care facility, located at 710 S. Main Street, is affiliated with Garden Place Senior living but is a separate site from that location, which had 38 cases and 11 deaths earlier in the pandemic.

On Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced the death of a Monroe County woman in her 80s.

The IDPH now puts the county’s death toll at 47.

The three latest deaths came as Monroe County crossed another milestone. It now has had 2,178 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

The county recorded 42 new cases Wednesday.

It has had 299 new cases since Nov. 24, and 322 cases are active as of last count.

Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner said the cases have somewhat stabilized, but that may change as new cases stemming from Thanksgiving gatherings start to arise.

“Probably by the start of next week, we’ll see if Thanksgiving did anything,” Wagner said. “We’re at the 30-40 case per day average kind of area, and that’s where we’ve been since the weather changed.”

“I think we are seeing a little bit of a decrease right now just because of the big increase right before Thanksgiving,” he added. “I think we’re seeing more people probably wearing masks and adjusting their behavior a little bit.”

Wagner said some of the first positive tests from cases contracted around Thanksgiving may come from the IDPH mobile testing site set to take place Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Monroe County Annex in Waterloo.

The county’s hospitalizations were also trending in the right direction after reaching a high of 18 in recent days, dropping to single digits before jumping back up to 16 on Tuesday.

“A lot of those are going to be short-term hospitalizations… with people just having low oxygen levels and stuff like that,” Wagner said. “We’re seeing a lot of people running to the hospital, and a lot of that has to do with the fear of hospitals filling up. They’re seeing on the news that hospitals are filling up, and they’re going ‘I don’t feel well, so I better run to the hospital while I can still get in.’ We’ll see if that number still stays up or if it’s a fear-fed thing.”

Dr. Alex Garza of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force – which is made up of physicians and health care professionals from the largest health care systems in the area – said hospitalizations across the region remain high.

“We continue to see too many people getting sick and coming to our hospitals, and if the numbers do not go down very soon we may not be able to keep up,” Garza said at the task force’s regular briefing on Monday. “We’ll continue to have to look for places to treat patients outside of our region. We’ll continue to have to make decisions about who gets care and who can’t get care because there’s not enough space or staff.”

“I’m asking everyone in our area to recognize the hospitals they know and depend on might not be able to help them in a couple of weeks,” Garza implored.

While he acknowledged hospitalizations dipped slightly in the last couple of days, Garza was not confident that trend would continue after Thanksgiving.

He also said it wasn’t enough of a change.

“The number has come down slightly, but it’s just not as bad as the worst that we’ve seen,” he said. “I’m grateful that the number has come down, but still this is a very troubling number.”

Garza said Monday there were 961 people in the St. Louis area hospitalized with the virus and there were 96 individuals in the hospital who are suspected to have COVID-19.

Even with the slight drop in hospitalizations, Garza said the region’s hospitals will run out of room approximately Dec. 8 if they do not halt elective health care services.

If they do that, they will still reach maximum coronavirus inpatient capacity around Christmas, per Garza.

Also in December, Wagner said Monroe County should get its first batch of the coronavirus vaccine – assuming it is approved by the Food and Drug Administration in the coming days, around Dec. 11 or Dec. 15. Those doses will only be for first responders and health care workers.

“It’s going to start as a trickle, and then it’s going to ramp up from there,” Wagner said.

He also said Illinois residents may not start getting the vaccine until a few days after Missouri citizens because that state decided to “strategically place” doses of the vaccine before it got FDA approval.

Wagner said he learned Tuesday that Illinois declined to do that, and he was not sure why.

Garza stressed that a vaccine is good news, but it will takes months into 2021 to vaccinate enough of the population to achieve herd immunity.

“It’s a light at the end of the tunnel, but it’s a very long tunnel,” Garza said.

Overall, the Waterloo zip code has had 1,094 cases (12,013 tests performed), the Columbia zip code has had 876 cases (4,990 tests) and the Valmeyer zip code has had 80 cases (518 tests), according to the IDPH.

All but five counties in the state made the IDPH’s list for being at the warning level for the spread of the virus last week.

For the week of Nov. 15, Monroe County had 693 cases per 100,000 people (the goal is 50 or fewer), a positivity rate of 14.8 percent (the goal is less than or equal to 8 percent) and performed enough 1,475 tests (the goal is to do enough tests to meet the positivity rate target). It met all other criteria.

In St. Clair County, there have been 15,469 total positive tests and 260 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 161,439 tests have been performed there.

Randolph County has had 2,257 confirmed cases, 239 of which are active. Twenty-seven people have died from the virus in that county. A total of 22,728 tests have been performed there.

The metro east, including these counties and Monroe County, has seen its test positivity rate remain well over the level at which mitigations are imposed, though it has been dropping over the last few weeks.

The seven-day rolling average positivity rate was 14.1 percent on Nov. 29. It has been over the threshold for new mitigations of 8 percent for more than a month.

The region has only 15 percent of its medical or surgical beds available and just 16 percent of its ICU beds.

Illinois overall is up to 748,603 cases of coronavirus and 12,639 deaths after reporting its highest single-day cases and deaths ever or in months, respectively.

There are 5,835 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, including 1,195 people in ICU beds and 721 on ventilators.

Neighboring Missouri has recorded 305,370 confirmed cases and 4,043 deaths. That includes 47,489 cases in St. Louis County and 12,525 cases in St. Louis City, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

Nationally, more than 13.9 million people have contracted the virus, while at least 272,633 people have died.

Worldwide, there are over 64.2 million cases of coronavirus and over 1.4 million COVID-19-related deaths.