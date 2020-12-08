Police on lookout for stolen Corvette

A trailer stolen from an auto shop in Maryland Heights, Mo., was recovered in the 3700 block of Mine Haul Road near JC Hauling. A black Corvette that was stored inside the trailer is still missing.

The Metro East Auto Theft Task Force is asking for help with locating the Corvette. It is believed to have been in Millstadt, near the intersection of Washington and Jefferson, on Dec. 3 around 5:00 p.m.

A blue, 4-door Dodge Ram pickup truck with black painted wheels is believed to be a suspect vehicle. Additionally, a red pickup, also believed to be a Dodge Ram, is also possibly involved.

If you have any information, contact the Millstadt Police Department or contact a member of the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force at 618-401-7197.