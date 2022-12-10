Vehicle in pond northeast of Columbia

Emergency personnel responded about 8:30 p.m. Saturday to the report of a vehicle in a pond off Bluffside Road just south of Triple Lakes Road northeast of Columbia in rural St. Clair County.

The vehicle, a small white SUV, was running and a door was partially open but it was unoccupied in the water and there didn’t appear to be anyone around, per a fire official on scene.

Soon after, a man on scene told responders that the vehicle was his wife’s and that she had exited the vehicle safely and was at home.

Responding agencies included the Columbia Fire Department, Columbia EMS and the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.